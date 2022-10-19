Something new is brewing in Chanhassen.
Dandy Lion Coffee recently opened its shop inside of Chanhassen Brewing Company, 951 W 78th St., Chanhassen. The cafe will be open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday through Sunday. However, select drinks will be available during brewery hours, as well.
Coffee lovers can find a pumpkin spiced lion, dandy mocha or an Irish whisky latte among other unique beverages. Those who don’t want the alcohol can choose from a chai latte, agave lemonade or a hibiscus sunrise. Fresh roasted beans and baked goods courtesy of From Scratch Baking can also be purchased.
Dandy Lion started about three years ago as a roastery, according to Owner Charlie Hansen, a Chanhassen resident. From there it became a mobile coffee cart that set up at the Chanhassen Farmers’ Market.
Hansen didn’t start out as a coffee drinker and was initially introduced to roasting dandelion roots, which can be used as a coffee alternative. When he started having children, he moved to drinking coffee for some extra energy.
Dandelion root, when it is roasted, tastes very similar to coffee. It has vitamins, minerals and detoxifying properties to it, Hansen said. Because of its niche market, he looked into also roasting coffee and experimented with mixing the two.
When Matt Rosati, the owner of the Chanhassen Brewing Company, approached him to come in as a kind of guest business in the brewery, Hansen jumped at the opportunity.
Changing the model
Dandy Lion is aiming to change the coffee shop model in many ways. It sells exclusively cold brew which can be made into delicious mixed coffee drinks. It also has a tap that heats the cold brew on demand to make hot beverages. Serving coffee this way makes it more efficient for employees and ensures that there is zero coffee waste.
“It’s just a simpler setup and a smaller footprint,” Hansen said. “As far as I know, we’re one of the only coffee shops that exclusively offers nitro coffee.”
There is a growing demographic of people interested in good coffee, Hansen said, adding at the same time there is also a growing demographic of people who are health conscious. Most coffee shops haven’t caught up with this trend. Many coffee drinks are high in sugar and calories, he said.
It’s important to Hansen that the drinks not only taste good with high quality coffee, but they are also preservative free and loaded with vitamins and minerals. The cafe is also dairy free, so drinks are made with oat or almond milk.
“It’s not like we’re trying to be better, I think we’re trying to be different,” Hansen said. “It’s cool to be able to kind of see this fusion of specialty coffee but in just kind of a new way.”
Collaboration
Dandy Lion is also launching into collaboration with the brewery. Hansen teamed up with head brewer Max Filter to create a dandelion coffee porter. It is made with Dandy Lion’s Mexican coffee beans and roasted dandelion root.
“You could call it a superfood beer,” Hansen said.
Opening up in the brewery spaced has allowed for all kinds of teamwork. Hansen recalled times when he was working on a new drink and would pass it to Filter or Rosati to get their take on it.
A few drinks on the menu are called “NA Spiked Drinks” and have bourbon or whisky compounds in them to give them the flavor of a spiked drink but without the alcohol. The idea for these drinks came out of conversations with Filter.
Everything has “basically just become this very symbiotic relationship,” Hansen said. “We just create drinks on both ends of the day.”
Dandy Lion has received a lot of community support and is invested in engaging with it further. Hansen plans to hold events at the cafe to make it feel Chanhassen oriented.
“I love the idea that coffee is both very hands on but it is also very community oriented,” Hansen said. “We’re excited to be part of this town.”