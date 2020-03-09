Darren Noble has been hired as the new executive director of the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce, effective March 11.
“We are pleased to have Darren Noble lead the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce into its next season of growth, innovation and member service. Darren will continue the chamber’s mission to bring people together to strengthen our business community,” stated Chamber Board Chair Brent Romenesko, in a press release. “Darren’s strong background and diverse leadership experience, including many years in employer relations, makes him uniquely positioned to lead our chamber.”
Noble previously served, for six years, as the director of Career Services at Crown College. He has more than 20 years of leadership experience in higher education, government, corporate retail/sales, and nonprofit industries.
Noble has a master’s degree in English from Oregon State University and a bachelor’s degree in education from Boise State University. He formerly served on the board (and is a past president) of the Rotary Club of Waconia-West Carver and volunteers with Waconia High School Choir Boosters Club.
“I’m honored and very excited to work with SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce members, leadership, key stakeholders, and local/regional partners to build on the chamber’s reputation as a community partner, business resource, and business advocate. This is an exciting time, and the chamber is well positioned to bring people together to strengthen our business communities, provide solutions for our businesses, and promote growth & regional prosperity," Noble stated.
The SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce represents businesses in the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria. More info at www.swmetrochamber.com.