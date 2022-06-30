Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa opens new location in Chanhassen

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, a luxury massage and facial spa franchise, has opened a new location in Chanhassen at 858 W 78th St.
The massage and facial spa is co-owned and operated by cosmetologist and experienced business owner, Shannon Schoettler, whose sister, Sarah Moudry, is Hand & Stone’s director of franchise development, according to a press release.
“We are so excited to work together, bringing an innovative and attainable luxury spa to the Chanhassen area,” Schoettler said.
Hand & Stone offers massage services, including Swedish, Himalayan salt, sports, deep tissue, oncology and prenatal to the Chanhassen community. It also provides facial treatments tailored to individual’s needs. Chanhassen guests will have access to the spa’s signature Prince facial in honor of the musician.
“Chanhassen is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and Money.com recently rated it as a ‘best places to live!’,” Moudry said. “That is why my family is dedicated to making Chanhassen even better by providing opportunities for people to prioritize their self-care and well-being.”
At every Hand & Stone location, services are performed by experienced licensed estheticians and massage therapists, the release stated. At the spa’s Chanhassen location, guests will have access to an array of wellness experts who specialize in providing exceptional skincare and massage treatments.
The spa is open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 612-587-2131 or visit handandstonechanhassen.com.
Jill and Jeff Widness, Schoettler and Moudry’s parents are co-owners of the spa.