Heartland America launches Veteran Tool, nonprofit partnership

Heartland America, located in Chanhassen, recently announced the addition of a new brand. Veteran Tool is a line of power tools aimed to help the home DIY beginner to seasoned tradesperson.
Veteran Tool combines cutting-edge product design and high-capacity battery technology to deliver a tool that’s tough and ready, according to a release from the company.
The new products, which are available for purchase now and exclusively through Heartland America, include a cordless reciprocating saw, brushless impact driver, cordless chainsaw, cordless drill and other power tools.
“We wanted to provide the highest quality at the lowest price for our customers, and one of the best ways to do that is by designing and sourcing a product from the ground up,” said Heartland America CEO Kendra Reichenau.
The full line of Veteran Tool products is available through Heartland’s free, monthly print catalog and online at HeartlandAmerica.com.
Heartland America partnered with Homes For Our Troops, a nonprofit that has constructed and donated adapted, custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans across the United States since 2004, according to the release.
Veteran Tool and Heartland America are proud to provide a $500 gift certificate and a power tools package to each family served by Homes For Our Troops at each of their “key” ceremonies, when the accessible home is turned over to its new owners.
Heartland has also recently partnered with Minneapolis-based Every Third Saturday, a nonprofit that provides apparel and shoes to veterans in need, the release stated. For more information on a recent donation, visit facebook.com/HeartlandDeals.