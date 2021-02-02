Almost three years after its sudden shutdown, Golf Zone in Chanhassen is officially coming back under new ownership and is set to open in March.
Prior Lake residents Brian and Keri Colvin purchased the property in December 2020, which has an indoor putt putt course, a bar and a 40-stall heated indoor/outdoor driving range. The Chanhassen City Council approved the permit to reopen in late January.
Golf Zone initially opened in 1998 and suddenly shut its doors in May 2018. The business sits on Chanhassen’s southern edge, near the Highway 101 Minnesota River bridge into downtown Shakopee.
“This place was such an enjoyment to the surrounding community. We’re keeping the same name, but it’s ready for a facelift,” Brian said. “We’re going to put our own little spin on it.”
They’ll be adding a disc golf course this spring, but other than cosmetic changes and a new logo and website, most of Golf Zone will look the same. The Colvins plan on reinstalling the giant nets to keep golf balls inside the course by this summer, and will start hiring servers and other staff in mid-February.
“We love golf, and my husband and I were really sad when the place closed down, as was most of the community,” Keri said, in a January phone interview. “It kind of fell into our lap. Even without COVID, there’s never a perfect time to open a business, but we’re a family and we’re going to go for it.”