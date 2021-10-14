IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen-based provider of data-driven performance marketing solutions, announced Mark Pritchard as its new chief financial officer (CFO). He will lead IWCO Direct’s finance, supply chain management and IT teams.
Pritchard has experience driving change, efficiency and continuous improvement across several industries including retail, business services, technology and direct marketing, according to a release from the company.
Pritchard has more than 20 years of leadership experience. He most recently served as CFO for United Safety & Survivability Corporation. He also served as CFO of Data-Mail, as CFO and VP of operations at XSE Group Inc., and CFO of Oxley Group Limited.
“Mark’s financial acumen and his proven ability to drive positive change makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team and ideal fit with our clients,” said John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct.