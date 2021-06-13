IWCO Direct, a Chanhassen provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, recently announced a new strategic plan that features the largest investment in the history of the 52-year-old company, according to a company press release.
The investment of approximately $50 million will accelerate IWCO Direct’s evolution as a leading strategic solutions partner, the release stated.
“With this historic investment in IWCO Direct, we will quickly and significantly enhance the value we can bring to marketers in delivering response and business impact through our strategy, creative, data, and campaign execution,” stated John Ashe, CEO of IWCO Direct.
This investment will transform the company’s technology and digital marketing capabilities, as well as its production platform to meet the needs of its marketing clients. It is directed toward state-of-the-art digital presses and a new hybrid in-line technology environment, as well as facilities optimization and implementation costs, according to a press release.