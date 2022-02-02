A new women’s boutique opened its doors on Jan. 14. LaRose & Co. is located at 521 Lake Drive in Chanhassen. The boutique is geared towards moms and aims to make women feel confident and fashionable when they leave the store, said owner Sarah LaRose of Waconia.
While LaRose is the owner, she and her twin sister Niki Nenovich work hand in hand at the shop, she said. The sisters are both moms and want the store to be a place where women can feel good about who they are and what they look like.
LaRose has considered opening her own store for about 10 years but it was never the right time. In the past she has worked at Nordstrom and a couple small local boutiques. Despite COVID-19 and supply chain constraints, she decided it was time to make her dream a reality.
“We like a good challenge,” LaRose said. “We handle obstacles with grace.”
LaRose & Co. prioritizes supporting women. The candles, soaps, jewelry and lotions they sell are from women-owned businesses. The shop also sells T-shirts from Nice Shirt Co. based out of Waconia, which is owned by a woman.
“We really try to focus and support smaller businesses and women-owned businesses,” LaRose said.
For LaRose, she feels successful when she can bring people joy. Whether it be through helping a father pick out presents for his daughters or helping a woman find the perfect pair of jeans that make her look great. She enjoys providing an oasis for people to take a mental break, walk around and sip their coffee, whether they purchase something or not, she said.
LaRose aims to “make it an experience versus just a shop.”
The biggest challenge of starting the boutique was finding the right location. LaRose is happy she set up shop in Chanhassen. She knows it was the right decision because prior to finding her space, obstacle after obstacle kept getting in the way, she said.
“In our heart we really felt that this is ... where we’re supposed to be. This is the community we’re supposed to be in and this is the time that we’re supposed to do it,” LaRose said. “We’re just really excited to be in this community and to hopefully add value to it.”
Online engagement
LaRose is a wellness coach and has had a social media platform for her work for the past four years. When she decided to open her boutique, she transitioned her Instagram page to make it geared towards fashion. While she was nervous about the change, her engagement has skyrocketed, she said. Check out LaRose’s Instagram page, @Larose_co.
The community has rallied around LaRose and her new business. One of the highlights of starting the boutique has been the outpouring of support from friends, family and her social media community. One of her followers even drove all the way from Red Wing with her children to visit her shop the day it opened. Those relationships are priceless, LaRose said.
“I think you underestimate the power of friendship and social media,” LaRose said. “I never knew how impactful that would be until we actually opened our doors.”
Customers can check out LaRose & Co. in store or online at larose-co.com. LaRose hopes to have an opening event sometime this summer when it can be held outside with more space.