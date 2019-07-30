IWCO Direct, a leading provider of direct marketing solutions, located in Chanhassen, has announced three promotions within its leadership team and the retirement of its long-time president and chief financial officer, Joe Morrison.
Jake Hertel has been promoted to executive vice president and CFO. He previously held the position of vice president of finance and joined IWCO Direct in 2007 as manager, financial planning and analysis. "His strong financial acumen and insight helped ensure a smooth transition of IWCO Direct from a privately held company to a public company as part of Steel Connect, Inc.," stated a press release.
Michael Henry has been promoted to vice president of Pennsylvania and Mail-Gard manufacturing operations, with responsibility for overseeing IWCO Direct and Mail-Gard operations in Hamburg and Warminster, Pennsylvania.
Patrick Sondreal has been promoted to vice president, total quality, client services, and continuous improvement.
“Jake, Mike and Pat each contribute significantly to our sustained success at IWCO Direct,” stated Jim Andersen, executive chairman of IWCO Direct, in the release. “We are confident their continued leadership will allow us to expand our business in evolving and existing markets while exceeding client expectations.”
Morrison has retired after more than a decade with IWCO Direct. He joined the company as CFO in April 2006 and assumed the title of president in August 2011.
“Joe’s leadership had a significant impact on IWCO Direct’s profitable growth and business evolution,” stated Andersen. “His visionary leadership and strategic counsel over the past 13 years has set the course for our future success."