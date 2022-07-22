On July 19, the U.S. Department of Energy visited Life Time’s Chanhassen athletic club to recognize the company for its commitment to energy efficiency.
Life Time recently achieved 38% reduction in energy intensity across its buildings portfolio of 16 million square-feet, according to a press release from the company.
In addition to being a fully functioning athletic club, the Chanhassen location serves as a testing facility for new efficiency technologies that Life Time hopes to deploy across all its clubs. Through electric, natural gas and water projects, the Chanhassen club has reduced its annual energy usage by 35% and water usage by nearly 60%, the release stated.
In 2017, Life Time became the first health club partner to join DOE’s Better Buildings Challenge, committing to reduce its portfolio-wide energy intensity by 20% in 10 years, the release stated. Life Time has achieved this goal three years early through a variety of energy and water efficiency and conservation measures.