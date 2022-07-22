Life Time Better Buildings

Director of Better Buildings Initiative Maria T. Vargas and Life Time CEO Bahram Akradi at the July 19 event.

 Submitted photo

On July 19, the U.S. Department of Energy visited Life Time’s Chanhassen athletic club to recognize the company for its commitment to energy efficiency.

Life Time recently achieved 38% reduction in energy intensity across its buildings portfolio of 16 million square-feet, according to a press release from the company.

Tags

Events