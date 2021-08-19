Masha M. Yevzelman, a Fredrikson & Byron tax attorney was awarded the Friend of the Profession Award by the Board of directors of the Minnesota Society of CPAs. Yevzelman was recognized at the MNCPA annual meeting on Aug. 11.
Yevzelman, who has lived in Chanhassen, is celebrated as a non-CPA who provides exceptional support to the CPA profession. Since 2015, she has spoken every year at one or more conferences, according to a press release. In 2020, she helped facilitate the MNCPA’s partnership with Fredrikson, which resulted in a significant member benefit with a state and local tax webinar series.
Yevzelman represents public and private companies, trusts, estates and high-net-worth individuals in complex tax disputes. Her experience includes resolving and litigating many types of tax disputes in various industries.