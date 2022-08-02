Farm at the Arb

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum recently received a $1.2 million federal grant to expand its visitor parking capacity with 232 new parking spaces at the Farm at the Arb.

The Economic Development Administration, a part of the U.S. Department of Commerce, announced the grant on July 20 as part of the American Rescue Plan to support the tourism industry in Carver County, according to a news release.

