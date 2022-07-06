Chanhassen could soon have another brewery.
Hackamore Brewing Company plans to open in late fall of this year at 18651 Lake Dr. E.
According to Zac Gleason, owner and operator, it will be more upscale than the typical brewery. It’s something that he thinks people haven’t seen yet, he added.
According to Gleason, the brewery’s mission is to consistently serve tasty experimental, small-batch beer as well as five flagship brews — hazy IPA, milk stout, kettle sour, cream ale and a light lager.
“Our quality control philosophy will be simple. If the beer isn’t something we are proud of, we won’t serve it to you,” Gleason said.
The brewery is requesting that the city code be amended to allow a commercial kitchen. The city allows breweries at Hackamore’s future site, but not restaurants. The planning commission recommended allowing the change. Now it will go in front of the Chanhassen City Council for final approval at its July 11 meeting.
“All is pointing in the right direction,” Gleason said.
If an amendment is made to the city code, the brewery will be able to build a 500-square-foot kitchen. The brewery will serve bar fare such as burgers, chicken sandwiches and chicken wings.
Gleason isn’t able to name the head brewer just yet. However, what he can say is that they have over 10 years of experience.
The brewery will have a stage for live music, a patio and a golf simulator. During busier times, there will be long drive and longest putt contests that people can sign up for to win prizes and beer.
“I feel like having this golf simulator in here is going to bring a different level of fun that you know, other breweries don’t have,” Gleason said. The brewery will also have a pro shop offering golf apparel that is co-branded with Hackamore Brewing Company.
“I really enjoy the environment and the vibe of the city of Chanhassen,” Gleason said. While he lives in Eden Prairie, Gleason finds himself in Chanhassen often, and feels that the cities are connected in a way.
While Gleason is the main owner, his brother Jake Gleason will also step in as owner and operator. Other partners that are also a part of the brewery are his stepfather Rich Cleveland, friend Aaron Melby and friend John Kraemer, whose company John Kraemer & Sons will be doing the build-out for the brewery.
It has always been Gleason’s dream to open a brewery. For years he has made home-brewed beer with family members. Last September, he left his full-time job to make this dream a reality. The name Hackamore comes from the name of the road he grew up on in Corcoran. The name is nostalgic for him and his family, he said.
“This is something that I want to end up being my legacy. Something that I’m very proud of,” Gleason said. “I’ve been working full-time every day putting in countless hours to get this up and running into a reality.”
Gleason has a presence on social media, which he will use to generate awareness about the brewery. He runs a foodie account called Sotaeats on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.