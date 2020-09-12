Ridgeview Medical Center has a new addition to its team: Aaron Bloomquist.
He’ll join as the chief financial officer, overseeing all things finance like accounting, planning, management, reporting and government relationships, a medical center press release said.
Bloomquist previously worked at Accountable Care Organizations, in population health, for managed care groups, and was chief financial officer at North Memorial Health, the press release said.
He was the chief financial officer of the year as named by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and served on multiple healthcare boards of directors.
Bloomquist said he and his family have lived in Carver County for the past 15 years, going to Ridgeview for their own medical needs.
“It is an honor to now work for this health system, and play a part in furthering our mission to the communities we serve,” Bloomquist said.