The Joe Gibbs Racing team visited Total Automotive in Chanhassen with one of NASCAR champion Denny Hamlin's No. 11 FedEx cars on July 25.
Total Automotive is an automotive parts wholesale distributor and manufacturer of specialty parts and hardware.
"It was a fun event and attended by a dozen other Chanhassen businesses who are also FedEx customers," reported Total Automotive Sales & Operations Manager Derek Flom.
"We even had some parents swing in with their kids as they were dropping them off at Dance Warehouse in the back of our business park."