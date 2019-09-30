Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse, the newest concept created by Famous Dave’s Founder Dave Anderson, is set to break ground this month on its sixth restaurant in Chanhassen, with a grand opening set this winter. According to a spokesperson, the exact date is not yet known.
Located at 530 W. 79th St. in the 79th Street Center (the former Cheers Wine & Spirits space), the restaurant will join two Wisconsin and three Twin Cities Old Southern BBQ locations, according to a press release.
Since its founding in 2015, the restaurant company has averaged one location opening per year, and expansion plans continue.
“Chanhassen and the surrounding area have been on our radar for some time now as a potential market for Old Southern BBQ,” stated Claire Terrones, Old Southern BBQ president, in a press release. “We’re a family-friendly, neighborhood BBQ joint so we love the southwest metro’s residential base. And, a large portion of our business also comes from catering and the area is growing leaps and bounds in this respect. We look forward to growing with it.”
A fast-casual BBQ concept, Old Southern smokes all its meats fresh daily and makes its sides from scratch. The offerings arriving in the southwest metro include Texas-style brisket, smoked chicken wings, BBQ bowls, farm fresh salads and St. Louis-style ribs. The handmade side selections include coleslaw, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, BBQ rice and the restaurant’s signature Jimmie Beans, named after founder Dave Anderson’s dad, Jimmie.
“My late father, Jimmie, was a Choctaw Native American from Idabel, Oklahoma. He inspired my devotion to great tasting barbeque. He was deeply passionate about Southern home-cooking and instilled in my heart a love for this cooking style," stated Anderson. He was my hero and my mentor. He taught me everything I know about barbecue and our Old Southern BBQ Smokehouse restaurants embody his spirit and passion for handmade, delicious Southern food.”
Chanhassen’s location will feature a distinct look and feel to the decor that’s defined by handmade tables, rough-cut pine paneling, the absence of commercial signs and instead decorated with artwork created by local artists, the release stated.
More info at www.oldsouthernbbq.com.