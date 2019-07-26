Parley Lake Winery in Waconia received a gold medal, three silver medals and three bronze medal at the 13th annual Mid-American Wine Competition held at the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) campus in Ankeny, Iowa.
“Mid-American wines continue to impress veteran wine judges,” stated Bob Foster, director of the Mid-American Wine Competition, in a press release. “We saw some high-quality and affordable wines unique to this region.”
The competition was held July 12-14 and included wines from 13 Midwestern states. Veteran wine judges from throughout the United States awarded 78 gold medals, 191 silver medals and 107 bronze medals.
Full results can be found at www.midamericanwine.org.