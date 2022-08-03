A simple way to enjoy a Minnesota summer day is on a local patio. With plenty to choose from in the Southwest metro, there are an abundance of views, bites and beverages to experience.
Brindisi’s Pub
Brindisi’s Pub, 501 West 78th St. in Chanhassen, is a great spot to check out. Whether you’re seeing a show at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatres or are just looking for some tasty pub fare, it’s a staple in downtown Chanhassen.
If live entertainment is your jam, the pub hosts local musicians every Thursday from around 6:30-9 p.m. Weather permitting, the bands play outside on the patio
Information: chanhassendt.com/brindisispub.
Crooked Pint Ale House
Crooked Pint Ale House, 3210 Chaska Blvd. in Chaska, is a lovely patio overlooking Fireman’s Park and Fireman’s Clayhole. It’s a perfect place to enjoy award-winning food and delicious drinks with ample seating and fire pits, according to Jacob Moe, general manager of Crooked Pint.
While Crooked Pint is known for its beer and offers many local and regional craft beers, it also offers wine and cocktails that are best enjoyed on the patio. Its food menu spans from burgers to tacos to pot pies, according to its website.
Information: crookedpint.com/chaska.
Mallards Restaurant
Mallards Restaurant recently opened at 180 Atwood Street N in Shakopee. The restaurant is best known for serving seafood and Cajun cuisine. Enjoy some fresh seafood and enjoy the views of the river from the restaurant’s second story patio.
Zach Suddath, son of the restaurant’s owners, suggests people try one of their house made margaritas and the Seafood Campechana, a spicy Mexican style street food dip with Cajun shrimp and jumbo lump crab.
Information: mallardsmn.com/location/Shakopee.
Charlie's On Prior
Charlie's On Prior, 3950 Green Heights Trail SW in Prior Lake, is a patio you won’t want to miss. It has a relaxed lakeside vibe with hand-crafted cocktails and food, according to Randy Ehlers, the vice president and partner of the Waterstreet Restaurants Group.
It features “comfortable outside seating with a great view from three different levels and the best sunsets in the South Metro,” Ehlers said.
Some customer favorites to give a try include the “Big Bouy” pretzel, hand breaded fried avocados, a spicy watermelon margarita and the bomba juice.
Information: charliesonprior.com.
Pau Hana
Pau Hana, 14435 State Hwy 13 in Savage, will transport visitors to the islands of Hawaii, according to Brian Elder, the restaurant’s director of operations. He suggests people order a mai tai and a bowl of poke to enjoy at a spot on the covered open air patio or lanai as it would be called in Hawaii.
Information: pauhanamn.com.
Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room
Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr. in Jordan, has a great patio to soak up the summer sun. It offers a cozy environment with a big city feel but a view of the countryside, said Joe Nowak, the restaurant’s regional manager.
Looking to get competitive? Right next to the patio are sand volleyball courts where tournaments are held each summer. Happy hour specials, daily promotions and a cocktail program are designed to be enjoyed throughout the patio season, Nowak said.
Information: jordansupperclub.com.