Pilates studio opens in Chanhassen

Looking for a way to feel taller and stronger?
That’s possible with Pilates, according to Cathy Charpentier, the owner and an instructor at Pilates Plus. Not only that, she tells her students that after they start doing Pilates, they are going to start walking differently and doing their sport or hobby better.
Pilates Plus opened this month in Chanhassen at 7945 Stonecreek Drive in Suite 10. The studio offers classes from beginners to experienced Pilates students.
Many exercises offer benefits to a person’s physical and mental health. However, Pilates offers these benefits while engaging the body as a whole rather than in parts, Charpentier said.
“I always say it’s aging gracefully, aging pain-free and all of those pieces are from activating your core and getting stronger from the inside out and that’s what Pilates will do,” Charpentier said.
About the studio
The studio offers around 14 classes per week in levels ranging from one to three. Classes run Monday-Saturday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The studio also offers private and duet sessions.
Pilates Plus offers equipment classes, which include towers, reformers, chairs and ladder barrels. Equipment doesn’t make the exercise easier or harder, Charpentier said. The equipment helps students to connect in their body and find the correct muscle to activate, she added.
Charpentier recommends new students purchase a new student introduction package that includes three one-on-one sessions so that they can get familiar with the equipment and learn the Pilates method. The new student package costs $189.
“You really want to understand activating in your core before you get into the class setting where there’s five people in a class,” Charpentier said.
Students can sign up for classes on Pilate Plus’s website, mnpilatesplus.com/schedule. Classes are purposely kept small with a cap of five students so that instructors can watch students and do corrections if necessary, Charpentier said.
Drop in classes cost $29 and packages of 11 classes cost $260. Private sessions cost $89 and packages of 11 private sessions cost $890.
Background in physical therapy
Charpentier started her Pilates journey in the physical therapy field, which she worked in for a decade. When she had children, she decided she wanted a career with more flexibility. She soon discovered the connection between rehab, physical therapy and Pilates.
From there, Charpentier went through extensive Pilates training. She is Pilates Mat and Comprehensive Apparatus certified, as well as a certified Pilates teacher. She also has a Master’s degree in physical therapy. She has been teaching Pilates for almost 15 years.
For the past five years, Charpentier has had a Pilates studio located out of her Chanhassen home. Her business has now grown so much that she needed a new space.
Something that Charpentier enjoys about Pilates is that it’s an exercise method with mindful movement. It engages the whole body and mind, she said. It is also accessible to people of any age and is easy on the joints. Pilates stretches and strengthens all the muscles in the body, according to the studio’s website.
“(Pilates) really is a good combo for rehabilitation and fitness,” Charpentier said. “Pilates is for everybody, doesn’t matter if you’re in perfect shape or you’re in the middle of rehabbing an injury. Pilates is for you.”
Charpentier and two other nationally certified Pilates instructors teach classes at Pilates Plus. She is also looking to hire a few more teachers who have some background in physical therapy in the upcoming months as the studio continues to grow.