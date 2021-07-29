The Chanhassen City Council unanimously approved the final plat and development contract for the Avienda development, creating five outlots and the dedication of public right-of-way for Bluff Creek Boulevard, Avienda Parkway and Sunset Trail, at its July 12 meeting.
Some changes have been made since approval of the preliminary plat, said Community Development Director Kate Aanenson.
Those changes include relocating retail, which was pushed toward Lyman Boulevard, with additional housing placed in the center of the development. Bluff Creek Boulevard is the main connector, which is a requirement of environmental document, as is the connection to Sunset Trail at Lyman Boulevard. However a ring road on the eastern side was eliminated.
A residential portion of the development will still be on the western side.
The development consists of distinct districts, Aanenson said. There is residential; two senior living projects; the village, with apartments and retail; large-scale retail; and a mixed-use district with the hotel, drive-throughs and an office.
Grading for the roads is already underway, Aanenson said.
The city will also be applying for a Transportation Economic Development Infrastructure (TEDI) grant. The grant is meant to spur development and job creation. According to City Engineer Charles Howley, there is a good chance the city would get the grant. The funds would help the city pay for the road extension on Bluff Creek Boulevard.
If the TEDI grant is approved, an addition was made to the council approved motion to amend the development contract to comply with any requirements of the grant necessary for the city to receive the grant funds.
According to Mark Nordland, representing Avienda developer Level 7 Development, Bluff Creek Boulevard will be fully paved in mid-summer or fall next year. Nordland said that they would hold a public engagement session in the next couple of months, once they can make more announcements and tenants are figured out.
“If there’s an opportunity to meet with residents and get feedback I think that would be something that would be appreciated,” said Mayor Elise Ryan.
The Chanhassen Villager was unable to reach the developer for more information about the project.