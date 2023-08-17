After 26 years, the Eden Prairie-based Prairie School of Dance is making a home for itself in Chanhassen.
The school was founded in 1997 by Sarah Linner Quie, whose husband was a pastor at Prairie Lutheran Church at the time.
Linner Quie previously served as the director for a number of college dance programs, and in addition to Prairie School of Dance founded two other dance schools: the St. Anthony School of Dance, now St. Paul Ballet, as well as the Conservatory of Dance in South Bend, Indiana.
In 1997, Linner Quie and her seven students would hold class at Prairie Lutheran. As enrollment grew, the school expanded and began utilizing space at Eden Prairie’s Grace Church, as well.
“We have always been housed in these churches, and we’re so grateful for them allowing us to be mentors over the years,” Executive Director Sarah Steichen Stiles said. “But, I am super excited about our new location and the fact that we will be able to consolidate to one primary location.”
Both Linner Quie and Steichen Stiles studied dance at St. Olaf College, and while Linner Quie also studied religion, Steichen Stiles buried her nose in business management textbooks.
When Steichen Stiles joined the school 17 years ago, it had grown to about 112 students; at its highest, pre-COVID-19, peak, the school had 650 students.
Having a dedicated home base for the PSOD community will greatly benefit the teaching staff, students, and families, Steichen Stiles said.
“Families come from all over for us — Belle Plaine, Carver, Edina, St. Louis Park,” she added. “But that new location is just super accessible from the highway… and then there’s so much in that area.”
“That area” being a hop, skip and a jump across the Eden Prairie city line and into the Dell Five Business Park in Chanhassen.
“Downtown Chanhassen has so many little restaurants and grocery stores and we’re just really excited for that accessibility, as well,” Steichen Stiles said. “So families that want to, they can sit and hang out in our lobby, or they can be productive for an hour and grab their family dinner, run some errands at Target.”
Currently, the new space is being converted into a proper dance studio and its grand opening event is slated for Thursday, Sept. 14. Classes will officially begin Sept. 21.
The grand opening will also serve as the school’s Dance Year Kick-off Party. Attendees are invited to celebrate the beginning of the school’s 27th year of classes and take a look inside the newly remodeled studio. There will be food trucks, games, sample classes and more.
Although Prairie School of Dance is a faith-based organization, Steichen Stiles said, “all are welcome.” Classes often conclude with a short prayer, but Steichen Stiles said students are not required to practice a certain religion or subscribe to a particular set of beliefs.
Faith and religion serve as “a foundational thread,” she said, “but by no means is that a limitation.”
She continued: “We are teaching zero theology. If anything, we’re just trying to teach the theology of love… and then the values of modesty and humility and family-focus are a large part of how we operate.”
Above all, PSOD is a “faith-based school offering quality instruction in a wholesome, positive environment,” Steichen Stiles said.
The school offers a wide array of classes, including ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop and more. There are class options for people of all ages and skill levels. Additionally, PSOD has a performing arts program for more experienced dancers.