Previously called Ridgeview Medical Center, the Waconia-based healthcare network now goes by a simpler name: Ridgeview.
Legally still Ridgeview Medical Center, the network is shifting to a new logo, still with blue and orange design, but with an added “You Matter Here” tag. The identifiable sun-and-sail image has been replaced with a wave-like square, according to Ridgeview Director of Marketing and Communications Lisa Steinbauer.
The move began late last year to Ridgeview’s online units and should be finalized on signs and physical materials in the coming years.
In a press release, President and CEO Michael Phelps said the change should ease confusion and simplify the brand.
“Ridgeview has grown and evolved significantly — in the services and business lines we offer and the geography we serve–and we ‘outgrew’ the name we used for decades,” he said.