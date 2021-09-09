Red’s Savoy Pizza is coming soon to the Southwest metro area. The pizza company, which first opened its doors in St. Paul in 1965 has been expanding since the 2000s. It’s two newest locations are in Shakopee and Chanhassen.
The Shakopee location, 8082 Old Carriage Court, will open around the end of September to the beginning of October. The Chanhassen location, 530 W. 79th St., will be the company’s 18th location in the Twin Cities and is slated to open around the end of October to the beginning of November.
The new locations, like many of the pizza company’s other shops, are takeout and delivery only. The space will have a modern and comfortable feel, said CEO Reed Daniels.
“Hospitality and customer service is at the top of our list,” Daniels said.
One of Red’s Savoy Pizza’s focuses is on what they call ‘Sota-style pizza, Daniels said.
What makes a pizza ‘Sota-style? According to Daniels, a thin crust, with spicy “passive-aggressive” sauce, loads of hardy toppings, a lot of cheese and cut into squares.
“The more toppings that pizza places put on, they kind of start to skimp,” Daniels said. “We don't. We put on like a full layer, no matter what the topping is so its very hardy pizza.”
One of the company’s best-selling pizzas is the Red’s House Special, which is similar to what other pizza places might call a supreme. They shake up the pizza game with the Eastsider, which is a pizza with sauerkraut on it. The sauerkraut adds a lot of complexity to the flavor, Daniels said.
“We know that people have a lot of choices when it comes to food and we want to make sure that they're getting a quality hardy meal every time they choose us,” Daniels said.
The two new location will feature more than just pizza. The company launched new menu items such as salads, wings, garlic cheese bread and pastas on Sept. 9 at its other locations.
Red’s Savoy Pizza is all about fun. The company recently rolled out pull tabs with every pizza. Customers have the chance to win free pizza for a year, promotions and other free menu items.
“We like to have fun and do things a little bit differently,” Daniels said.
Red’s Savoy Pizza is a franchise, so owners are local to the community. Red's really want to get involved with their communities, Daniels said, adding they do fundraisers for local churches, schools, etc.
The company is looking to open another location this fall, but the details are still under wraps. Next on their radar are neighboring states such as Iowa, Wisconsin and the Dakotas. Cities such as Fargo and Sioux Falls are their next key markets, Daniels said.