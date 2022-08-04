SouthWest Transit recently added three new electric vehicles to its SouthWest Prime fleet, the agency’s on-demand rideshare service.
The addition of the electric vehicles sets SouthWest Transit on a path of fulfilling one of its goals identified in its Agency Sustainability Plan, according to a press release. The agency will convert its entire fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2050. It is also developing a plan for adding electric vehicle charging infrastructure for passenger vehicles at facilities.