IWCO Direct, a provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, located in Chanhassen, recently announced its executive vice president of Operations and Customer Experience, Steve Myrvold, has been elected to the 2020 Association for PRINT Technologies (APTech) Board of Directors. The election was held at APTech’s annual member meeting during the recent PRINT 19 event in Chicago. Myrvold’s term on the board runs through the end of 2022, according to a press release.
APTech is a purpose-driven organization dedicated to supporting the entire printing value chain, offering resources including research, business development, education, events, and governmental representation to its members. The APTech Board is composed of representatives from all aspects of the print industry value chain, including manufacturers, suppliers, and print service providers.
Myrvold is a long-term member of the IWCO Direct management team and has held leadership roles in the direct marketing industry.
“Steve will be an exceptional asset for APTech’s Board of Directors, as he shares his unique insights, keen understanding of the power of print in omnichannel programs, and what is required to drive our industry forward," stated Jim Andersen, executive chair of IWCO Direct.