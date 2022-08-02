Taste and Toast is one of the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s largest parties of the summer. Around 1,000 attendees enjoyed the beautiful evening in the gardens at peak bloom on July 27.
Around 45 local restaurants, wineries, breweries and cideries participate in the event. Local businesses that participated this year include From Scratch Baking in Chanhassen; Mousse Sparking Wine Co. in Jordan; Parley Lake Winery in Waconia; Schram Vineyards Winery & Brewery in Waconia and Enki Brewing in Victoria.