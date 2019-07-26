The Transformation Club in Chanhassen recently celebrated 10 years in business.
The business was founded by Justin Yule on July 13, 2009 and is now located in a 8400-square-foot facility at 1363 Park Road. "In that time, The Transformation Club has helped thousands of Chanhassen residents achieve their weight loss, health, and fitness goals," stated a press release.
“I’m so happy and grateful for the last 10 years,” said Justin Yule. “However, the fun, as they say, has just begun. We have big plans for the next 10 years as we continue our mission to educate, motivate, and inspire the residents of Chanhassen to become the best version of themselves.”
“The Transformation Club has become much more than just a place to workout and lose weight,” stated co-owner Janell Yule. “It’s become a destination for people who want to overcome their insecurities and build up their self-confidence so they can be happy, healthy, and fit to live their best life.
More info at www.TheTransformationClub.fitness.