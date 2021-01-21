Waconia-based Melchert Hubert Sjodin law firm, or MHS, is welcoming a new partner with lawyer and litigator Travis J. Adams, Esq.
Adams, from Shakopee, has been with the firm since 2019, according to an MHS press release. He specializes in work injuries and motor vehicle crashes and is a member of the Minnesota Association for Justice and the Minnesota State Bar Association.
Adams is also an arbitrator for Minnesota No-Fault Automobile cases for the American Arbitration Association, the press release stated.