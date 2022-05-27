The UPS Store, at 168 Pioneer Trail, Chaska, will host its grand opening celebration on Monday, June 13.
The store has opened with a more contemporary and modern retail design that The UPS Store introduced in 2020, according to a press release.
“As a one-stop shop for small businesses, we offer printing and design services, shredding, mail and package receiving, and of course, packing and shipping. We are excited to be a new member of the community and look forward to serving individuals and local business owners,” stated The UPS Store franchisee James Hardy.
The UPS Store location’s hours of operation are 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit locations.theupsstore.com/7416 or call 952-405-9703.