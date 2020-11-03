La Cucina, in Italian, means “the kitchen.”
La Cucina, World Pantry & Art, in Victoria is a business dedicated to international cuisine and culture.
This weekend, it is also spearheading the Victoria Christmas Market, an inaugural event dedicated to bringing attention to local businesses in and around the Notermann Building in downtown Victoria.
“I decided to have this area in the lower level of the building for artists and crafts and other things for the start of the Christmas holiday celebration,” said Sue Thompson, founder of La Cucina. “I just thought it would be a great thing to do.”
There will be a number of local small businesses represented at the event.
“The idea is to let people know what is available in the area,” Thompson said. “We are all doing our best to try and help each other out during these tough times. We just want people to know we are here and open for business.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted small businesses, and because of that situation, those attending the weekend’s event are being asked to register online. There is a selection for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
“It’s just a sign of the times,” Thompson said. “Doing reservations is a way of limiting exposure and doing things the right way, the safe way, for the businesses and customers.
The market is open Nov. 6-8: Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A list of businesses and artists expected to be participating in the event, as well as a list of Victoria businesses, is listed at lacucinavictoria.com.
“I think once people get here and see the building and all the businesses and items available, they will be surprised and pleased,” Thompson said.