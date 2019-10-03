Franchise business veteran Weldon Spangler is the new CEO of Lift Brands, according to a press release.
Lift Brands, headquartered in Chanhassen, is the parent brand to several fitness franchises and fitness brands worldwide, including Snap Fitness, 9Round International Franchise, YogaFit Studios Franchise, Steele Fitness, and Fitness On Demand.
Spangler brings to Snap Fitness experience in franchising, operations, international business, and strategic expansion, most recently, as president and CEO of Papa Murphy’s, a Nasdaq-listed franchise company.
Previously, Spangler spent seven years with Dunkin’ Brands Group as senior vice president/GM of Baskin Robbins and as head of operations for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. business with 1,200 franchisees and more than 8,000 locations.
“Whether you’re working in quick service restaurant franchising or in fitness franchising, building strong alignment between the franchisor and local owners and their teams is the key to generating long-term success and value creation,” stated Spangler, in a press release. “I’m excited to build relationships with the 1300+ franchisees and business partners at Lift Brands and chart a course for accelerated growth globally.”
Spangler and his wife recently relocated to the Minneapolis area, joining their adult son, who is a practicing lawyer in town. Spangler’s first day on the job was Sept. 16.