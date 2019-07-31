The 7th Annual Night on the Town is 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, in downtown Chanhassen. The festive event is sponsored by BuyChanhassen to celebrate downtown businesses and services and provide residents with a night of family-friendly fun and entertainment.
This year's Night on the Town features live rock and roll music from the Tuxedo Band, part of the Old National Bank Summer Concert Series at City Center Park from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m.
Attendees can sign up for a grand prize drawing at 9:30 p.m. for $400 cash. Family activities include Carlson's Lovable Llamas, a princess party, Kidsdance with a DJ, Carver County Sheriff squad car, Carver County Public Works, Chanhassen Fire Department fire truck, Beniek's Big Toys, classic cars, and bounce house. Food vendors include Dog Park's Fantastic Hot Dogs.
For more details, go to Buy Chanhassen.com.