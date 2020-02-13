The Scott, Carver, Dakota CAP Agency Board of Directors has announced a new executive director took the helm of the nonprofit organization Feb. 12, at the start of its 55th anniversary.
Jeff Hansen was named the new leader and he brings more than 25 years of nonprofit experience to the job, according to a news release from the CAP Agency. Hansen most recently served as the director of business, community and government relations for a national nonprofit headquartered in the Twin Cities, the release said.
The CAP Agency’s previous CEO and executive director, Joe Vaughan, died unexpectedly in September 2019 at age 55 after a long tenure with the organization. His cause of death was never publicly released. He was remembered fondly by loved ones, co-workers and volunteers.
Hansen’s passions include spending time outdoors, attening sporting events and spending time with family and friends.
“I am excited for the opportunity to join such an outstanding organization and I look forward to getting to know the people and communities we serve,” Hansen said.
The CAP Agency provides a wide array of services to the community, with a focus on delivering individualized solutions to help locals reach self-sufficiency.