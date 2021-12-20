Carver County officials adopted the upcoming fiscal year’s budget this month, raising the county’s tax levy by 3.5% over the current year.
The Carver County Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt the county’s budget, totaling nearly $62.58 million, on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Commissioner Matt Udermann, who preferred a levy increase of around 2%, voted against the budget and levy adoption.
The average-valued home of $374,000 within the county will see an annual increase of $37 on the county’s portion of the tax bill, according to County Administrator David Hemze.
An increased tax base, driven by new construction, helped offset the impact of increased spending.
Under the budget, the county will add 14 new jobs in 2022, including four positions in the public works department.
The levy increase also supports salary increases at a time when counties and cities are struggling to attract and retain employees in a highly competitive job market.
Salary and benefits are expected to increased by nearly $3.36 million for Carver County employees in 2022.
The average-value homeowner in the county will pay $106 on the county’s portion of the tax bill each month.
Of those taxes paid, the sheriff’s office and the health and human services department each receive $28.
General government is allocated $19, public works receives $15 and the county attorney’s office, library system and courts receive $7.
Land, water and environmental uses receive the remaining $2.