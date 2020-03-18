In-person visitation at the Carver County Jail has been suspended, according to Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.
The measure follows a March 13 announcement by the Minnesota Department of Corrections that it will suspend in-person visiting for at least two weeks, to address concerns of COVID-19 and minimize exposure.
The Carver County Sheriff's Office posted a notice on its Facebook page: “Inmate social visitation at the Carver County Jail has been canceled. Tentatively scheduled to resume on April 1, 2020. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this ever changing time.”
Kamerud pointed out there are some exceptions to the suspended visitation, “for example if an attorney wanted to see their client about their case."
Activities at Carver County Court are being postponed “except for mandatory hearings, like orders for protection, or if someone has been arrested, and has to appear in court within 36 hours; wherever there is a legal timeline that must be met.”
The Carver County Jail’s facility group has been cleaning and sanitizing throughout the jail and building, Kamerud said.
“We’re trying to spread our staff out, assigning people to certain offices where we normally co-mingle. We’re setting up some staff to work from home, which can be done with WiFi, smart phones and computers. We’re advising some staff — administrative and officers who don’t work patrol to work from home."