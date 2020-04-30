The Carver County Board of Commissioners accepted a COVID-19 Emergency Response grant of $34,000 on April 21.
The grant is from the Minnesota Department of Human Services and provides additional funds for a homeless program overseen by Carver County Health and Human Services.
The department provides temporary housing for the homeless during the winter months, providing housing through the month of April. But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the governor’s executive order to shelter at home, Carver County applied for a grant to provide housing for the homeless through the month of May.
According to Jen Romero, Carver County Health and Human Services housing unit supervisor, the county has had the winter shelter program in place since December. Three hotels in Carver County have partnered with the county to provide temporary shelter for the homeless.
“But county dollars would be gone by the end of April,” Romero said. “With COVID-19, the need increased. On April 30, all those sheltered would have had nowhere to go.”
The grant will fund up to 18 rooms for the homeless through May 31. Romero said that currently there are 12 rooms filled, housing 23 people, including families and individuals.