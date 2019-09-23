The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is again participating in the Medicine Take Back Initiative Program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Carver County residents will be able to take their medicines to any of the locations listed below.
Carver County residents are invited to show up with their unwanted medications and drugs and place them in a collection box, no questions asked and at no cost. Boxes will be sealed, weighed and transported for destruction by Sheriff’s Office staff.
Please note, Carver County Sheriff’s Office is not able to accept syringes, lancets, or Sharpes containers.
Event locations:
- Watertown City Hall: 309 Lewis Ave. S., Watertown.
- New Germany City Hall: 300 Broadway St. E., New Germany.
- Carver City Hall: 316 Broadway St. N., Carver.
There are permanent collection boxes, during normal business hours, at:
- Carver County Sheriff’s Office: 606 E. 4th St. Chaska.
- Waconia City Hall: 201 South Vine St., Waconia.
- Chanhassen City Hall: 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen.
This program is a partnership between the DEA, Carver County Public Health, Carver County Office of Aging, Carver County Attorney’s Office, Carver County Sheriff’s Office TRIAD, the cities of Watertown, New Germany, Carver, and the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, all working together to keep our community safe. For more information, please go to www.co.carver.mn.us.