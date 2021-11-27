The Carver County Board of Commissioners seeks interested residents to serve on various advisory committees for 2022.
“These advisory committees play a vital role in assisting our Board of Commissioners,” stated Tim Lynch, Board of Commissioners chair who represents District 4. “They help keep the board updated on the details surrounding the issues facing these committees, allowing the board to make informed decisions.”
The following committee vacancies exist for 2022:
- Board of Adjustment
- Community Development Agency
- Library Board
- Mental Health Advisory Committee
- Park Commission
- Personnel Board of Appeals
- Planning Commission
- Water Management Organization
More info at www.co.carver.mn.us/government/advisory-committees.