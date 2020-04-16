Although the walk-in CareerForce office at the Carver County Government Center is closed, its staff and services are available at 952-361-1711 or workforcecenter@co.carver.mn.us.
An employment counselor can assist in employment opportunities and serve as a resource to businesses. The office can also help with also helps residents with questions about public assistance for food, cash or medical needs.
“The last couple weeks have been extremely busy,” said Kate Probert Fagundes, income support manager and workforce development manager for Carver County. “We are getting a lot of phone calls about unemployment. We’re here to support people, and encourage them to sign up for services and assistance online.”
Probert Fagundes said the CareerForce office is regularly checking the local labor market and talent data to see what occupations are still hiring.
“Unemployment is tripling,” Probert Fagundes said, “and the most affected layoffs are in the leisure and hospitality areas. It’s food prep, waiters, bartenders, housekeeping jobs most affected."
Probert Fagundes said that her office is receiving 60 percent of the unemployment claims from women. Her office can help residents contact and navigate the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for questions about health insurance.
Who’s hiring
Even now, there are certain sectors that are hiring. Probert Fagundes advises those looking for work to check with industries and businesses that are considered essential services, including transportation and construction. With school districts turning to online teaching, there’s a need for computer tech support services, and a number of companies and businesses that are looking for customer service support by phone or online.
There’s also a need for more homecare services like nurses, personal attendants in assisted living and nursing homes and home health aides, especially in Carver County which has an growing aging population. And, healthcare professionals are still sought after, to substitute for those who are ill or quarantined.
With everyone sheltering at home, there’s been an increase in warehouse jobs with Amazon and delivery services like FedEx, which accounts for 50 percent of the CareerForce’s job postings.
“And grocery stores like Cub Foods, Lunds & Byerlys for grocery delivery and personal shoppers for people who aren’t able to get to the grocery stores and pharmacies on their own.”
Probert Fagundes acknowledges that it is the big box retailers like Target and Walmart that are still hiring and operating. "It is the small businesses that are really struggling. We’re very concerned about our small and medium-businesses.”
She encourages residents to go to the Carver County CareerForce website.
“All my workforce counselors are working from home, and continue to assist with writing resumes and cover letters, working with people to figure out transferable skills. We’re available by phone, Facetime chats and email.”
The CareerForce staff is also actively using state employment data and job sites, including MinnesotaWorks.net, to direct job hunters to businesses seeking employees.
“The situation is changing almost daily,” Probert Fagundes said. “In addition to keeping up on weekly reports for hiring, we’re working closely with the local chambers of commerce and Carver County Economic Development. So we have a lot of tools available. People should be calling us.”