In April, Chanhassen unveiled its signature artwork for the 2023 Fourth of July Celebration. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the event, and the city wanted the logo to reflect the significance of the yearly tradition.

“Typically, we design that in-house, and it’s kind of evolved over the years,” Chanhassen Parks and Rec Manager Priya Tandon said. “It started as clipart-style logos and moved into more graphic design-style logos.”

