In April, Chanhassen unveiled its signature artwork for the 2023 Fourth of July Celebration. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of the event, and the city wanted the logo to reflect the significance of the yearly tradition.
“Typically, we design that in-house, and it’s kind of evolved over the years,” Chanhassen Parks and Rec Manager Priya Tandon said. “It started as clipart-style logos and moved into more graphic design-style logos.”
T-shirts with the logo are available for purchase each year, and it’s become tradition for some residents to collect the annual merch. “It’s turned into something that people are really excited about,” Tandon said. “So we were looking to do something a bit special given it’s the 40th Anniversary of the celebration.”
To achieve this end, the city hired local artist Adam Turman. Turman has been commissioned by a wide array of Minnesota businesses, organizations and communities across the Twin Cities area and beyond.
“We thought, ‘How cool would it be to create a piece of artwork that would double as our event logo and would kind of capture the spirit of the event?’” said Tandon.
Turman has done murals for KSTP-TV in St. Paul, the city of Northfield, Three Rivers Park District’s Hyland Hills ski park, the Minnesota Twins, and more. Additionally, he’s worked on illustrations for the Mall of America, Target and the Minnesota State Fair, to name just a few.
Turman is a resident of St. Louis Park and owns a studio in Golden Valley. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1999 with a degree in graphic design, and worked as a graphic designer until 2012.
“In 2012, I quit my day job and basically became a full-time artist,” Turman said, “and I’ve been able to do really amazing work with a lot of amazing people.”
Although Turman considers himself an artist through and through, he said that his graphic design background has influenced his approach. “I love to work with people that are ultimately involved in the project because I like to communicate their story and their message and, you know, solve that problem creatively,” he said, likening his work to developing a brand.
Working on projects with clients is a collaborative process, Turman said. “We sit down, we meet, and then they go over what they’ve done in the past and then what they’re interested in having me communicate.”
“It was a really fun process actually,” said Tandon. “Adam and his team are great to work with.”
Meeting at Turman’s studio, the Chanhassen team came with logos of years past, photos and videos of the celebration, and a list of important components in tow.
“The project was super fun. Working with the city was awesome – what a great team,” Turman said. “I just really love that they chose to work with me on celebrating something that’s so important to them, which is the biggest event they do a year”
“We really wanted the logo to encompass the joy and the festivity that we have at the Fourth of July celebration,” Tandon said. “We wanted it to be bright, we wanted it to be fun, and we wanted people to look at the logo and think, ‘Yes, that is exactly what the Chanhassen Fourth of July celebration is – this reminds me of Chanhassen, reminds me of community, reminds me of the festivity.’”
“There’s a lot of things to communicate,” Turman said. “But, you know, my job is to take a lot of information and kind of whittle it down to something that’s exciting and fun, and attracts people and makes them want to go to the event.”
“We really wanted a piece of artwork that, you know, would encompass the identity of the celebration,” said Tandon.
“He really brought everything together that we had talked through in that meeting,” Tandon said.
Ordering t-shirts, mugs and totes with the commemorative artwork is easier than ever. “It’s a super easy online process which we have not offered before, and there’s an expanded range of products that we have,” Tandon said.
The link to purchase merchandise can be found on the Fourth of July page on the Chanhassen city website.
This year, Nicolet National Bank is the entertainment sponsor, and the Johnny Holm Band will perform at the street dance on July 3. IWCO will be sponsoring family night on July 2. Other event partners include the Chanhassen Rotary Club and the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce.