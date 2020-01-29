Mark Olufson of Chanhassen read the clues and found the Feb Fest Medallion earlier today. According to Priya Tandon, recreation supervisor, Olufson found the medallion was at Pioneer Pass Park, 9630 Bluff Creek Drive, underneath a slide.
"He has been hunting for the medallion for many years," Tandon reported," but this is the first time he has found it!"
Feb Fest clues
Clues for the medallion hunt were released at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, on the city of Chanhassen webpage and the front door of Charter Bank, 455 Pond Promenade.
The medallion was found on the morning of Jan. 29 after these three clues were released:
Clue 1
Grab your coats, your mittens, and your boots,
To find me, you’ll need these in your pursuits.
Bundle up and venture out,
Exploring is what this is all about!
Clue 2
I like this city, it’s pretty neat,
So many things to do, it can’t be beat.
Get your compasses out and head in the direction that I’m in,
Not Spirit, not Delta, or United even.
Clue 3
1 – 2 – many things to do.
Playgrounds, picnics, activities abound.
A game of HORSE is always fun of course.
Or if all else fails, try a stroll along the trails.