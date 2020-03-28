Teagan Dalberg and Genevieve Pettit Age:
When Teagan Dalberg, 9, learned that the Arts Consortium of Carver County cancelled the Youth Art Exhibit at the ACCC Arts Center gallery in Victoria, she was disappointed. The ACCC had asked art teachers across the county to submit student artwork for the March 18 through April 3 student show. She’s been especially excited because her Chanhassen Elementary School art teacher, Lindsay Stedig had selected one of Teagan’s art pieces for the show.
But Teagan started thinking. Maybe the Art Center was going to be closed. But, what if she hosted an outdoor art show, where kids could display their artwork, and there would be enough room to let everyone come and go, and even allow everyone to stand 6 feet apart.
She hit on a perfect venue. There is a trail in her neighborhood that goes around Kerber Pond off Sierra Trail. She could display the art all along the trail and call it the Open Air Art Show.
“Our neighbors have been doing a lot of fun things since we can't play together,” Teagan said. Hosting an art show would be another fun activity the neighborhood could enjoy. Her mother posted the notice on a Facebook group page inviting neighborhood kids to participate and make art for the exhibit. The kids dropped off their artwork in a box Teagan put on her porch “since we couldn’t all be together. They were all excited to help!”
Teagan’s mom and dad, Terri and Brad Dalberg laminated the artwork, put them on yard sticks and then placed them into the ground along the trail. “My mom also helped me make a fun chalk path,” Teagan said. “It said, ‘Twirl,’’Jump,’ ‘Run,’ ‘Sing.’ I did that on the path a bunch of times. The pond echoes, so you could hear kids singing and giggling too. It was funny.”
Q: What do you like about doing art?
A: It's fun. I get to be creative. My mom says it relaxes me. I just like doing new projects. I like to draw and paint and chalk and clay. And I make Lego art, too.
Q: What was your artwork for the ACCC’s Youth Art Exhibit? And did you exhibit along the trail?
A: I made a rose of clay and I glazed it red. Ms. Stedig put it in the kiln for me. I was thinking of my mom and (Disney’s) Alice in Wonderland, you know, the “Painting the Roses Red” song. I named it ‘Painting the Roses Red’ for my mom.” I think people liked it because it's pretty and bright red! It's an art garden. Spring! It makes people happy and smile.
Q: How was the Open Air Art Show? Will you do it again?
A: I spent a lot of time there, but my mom asked me to give people six feet of space. So we said “Hi” and they said they loved the idea and art. Lots of people were so happy. My friends were excited to see their art up too. It was awesome! My Mom, Dad and Nena were very proud of me and my little brother and sister went to see it all the time. The people in my neighborhood liked it a lot. My Mom showed me the Facebook comments and people loved getting outside and my friends did fun artwork. People said “Thank you,” and stuff about how they needed it during this time apart. I told my mom it's nice to make people happy with neighborhood art. I asked my mom if we could do it every year because it was fun and made so many people happy. She said probably! Right now our neighborhood just did the Bear Hunt and then we are doing a scavenger hunt and chalk art.