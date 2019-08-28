The Chanhassen Parks and Recreation Department recognized its team of 2019 teen volunteers at Monday's meeting. According to Jerry Ruegemer, recreation superintendent, these 13-16-year-olds were selected to serve as volunteers for city-sponsored Parks and Recreation programs from June through August.
The programs consisted of the Old National Bank Summer Concert Series, Senior Center activities, Lake Ann Adventure Camp, Exploring Science Camp, the Penny Carnival, youth sports at the Rec Center, and the Discovery Playground Program. Together they compiled over 479 hours of service to the City of Chanhassen.
They are Alex Haider, Amelia Wennerstrom, Ben Schubbe, Brian Gilbertson, Bryce Lesinski, Callie Lizak, Demitre Stampley Jr., Derek Puzak, Finn O’Brien, Holley Marini, Hope Durenberger, Jack Liwienski, Joshua Boevers, Kate Yezzi, Matthew Brands, Melanie Stewart-Hester, Olivia Guyer, Peter McNabb, Rebecca Ernst, and Zoe Griffin.