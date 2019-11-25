A vigil will be held 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at the Angel of Hope statue, along Santa Vera Drive between Kerber and Powers boulevards in Chanhassen.
The Luecke family will host a soup and sandwich dinner before the annual vigil from 6-6:45 p.m., for those who would like to join the family at the Chanhassen Senior Center, 7700 Market Blvd., Chanhassen.
In 2015, the William's Wings foundation donated the Angel of Hope statue to the city of Chanhassen. William’s Wings Foundation was established in 2013 by Todd and Misty Luecke of Chanhassen to honor their son William, and establish a means to help other grieving families, according to a press release. The Luecke’s son William Douglas was born June 10, 2011 and passed away in his sleep on Feb. 27, 2012.
The Angel of Hope statue is part of a network of approximately 150 other Angel of Hope statues around the country. Each year there is a vigil at all statues across the country, for families to remember, grieve and heal. Attendees are welcome to place a white flower at the base of the statue to remember a loved one.
For more information, search for William's Wings on Facebook or email info@williamswings.org.