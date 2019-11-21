The Chanhassen City Council continued to discuss the 2020 preliminary levy during its Nov. 12 work session. The council set its preliminary levy in September at $11,741,368, an increase of $721,500 from 2019. The final levy may be set lower.
The preliminary levy represents requests for an additional park maintenance employee at $80,000, an additional street maintenance employee at $80,000, and funding a portion of the upcoming city pavement management program of $350,000.
The preliminary levy represents an additional $510,000 in budget requests that came after the council had done the majority of review of the levy earlier this year.
Chanhassen Park Superintendent Adam Beers requested the addition of one more parks employee. Chanhassen Parks & Recreation has not added an employee to its staff since 1998.
“Think of the developments that have come to the city since 1998, and the additional parks and trails. Our infrastructure has doubled in size in that time. Our crew is just barely getting there. We’re not doing the best practices that we should be doing.”
The parks department has seven full-time employees and 17 seasonal employees.
The city’s street maintenance department is also requesting one more employee. Bruce Loney, interim Chanhassen Public Works director and city engineer, explained that the public works staff has also not added additional staff since 1997. The street maintenance department has a staff of 8.
“In that time, the city has added 30 more miles of streets and trails; the parks department and public works could each use an additional employee for all the duties they have,” Loney said.
COMPENSATION
The total cost for each employee is approximately $80,000, including wages, taxes, healthcare and pensions.
Councilor Julia Coleman was concerned at the level of the salaries. City Finance Director Greg Sticha explained that $80,000 is the total compensation package for each position; the actual salaries are $55,000 to $60,000.
Coleman asked if seasonal workers could be hired at less cost. City Manager Todd Gerhardt said that while the city does use seasonal workers for mowing and less skilled work, it needs skilled full-time staff for snow plowing, sanding, salting, and maintenance of equipment, city signs and streetlights.
“That’s why we’ll contract out for patching,” Gerhardt said, explaining that patching potholes takes time away from the public works crew addressing other more urgent city projects.
Gerhardt also explained that winter snow plowing requires CDL licensed drivers. “There will be a day when we won’t have enough routes out there and our residents like having the streets clear when they leave at 7 a.m. for work.”
Fire Chief Don Johnson had also made a request to fund an additional halftime position. The current halftime employee is shared with the Excelsior Fire Department, but Johnson said the need is for a full-time employee. Currently the city is paying $37,000 for the part-time staffer, and Johnson requested an additional $37,000 in midyear 2020 to make the position full-time.
VILLAGE HALL
Earlier this year, the Chanhassen Historical Society approached the city about permanently using the historic Village Hall as its operating base and museum. Currently, the building is empty.
The Village Hall’s annual operating costs and utilities, based on the previous tenants’ costs, was $4,000, and the business paid a monthly rent of $400.
The council’s main concern is that the CHS has not yet submitted a marketing plan, showing how it might generate revenue to help pay utilities and maintenance.
Councilor Jerry McDonald said, “I’m not against the historical society, but they haven’t shown a way to pay their own way. I don’t see the city getting into the historical business.” Councilor Dan Campion suggested the CHS start a GoFundMe page.
“They need to go back to the drawing board,” McDonald said, “and show how they can take it on and make it work.”
“I respect them,” said Councilor Bethany Tjornhom. “I think it’s great to have a historic perspective, but they need to show more initiative in being self-sustaining.”
Mayor Elise Ryan pointed out that the city is still responsible for the upkeep of the building even if there isn’t an occupant. She suggested that if the CHS doesn’t come back with a plan, city staff will market the building.
“It’s great to have a place in Chanhassen to be part of our downtown, but it is fair to ask for a sustainable plan,” Ryan said.