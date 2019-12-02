Carver County Deputy Bob Zydowsky, school liaison officer at Chanhassen High School, has been in the public safety business for a long time and has attended many similar recognition meetings, but couldn’t help tearing up a little when the Chanhassen City Council held its First Responders Recognition Night at its Nov. 25 meeting. Mayor Elise Ryan, assisted by grade schoolers and Mayor for a Day winners Amelia Wagner and Emme Rouse, handed out recognition pins to all members of the Chanhassen Fire Department and the city’s Public Safety officers. Students from Chanhassen Elementary School participated by presenting posters with the words describing what the city’s first responders represent to them: “Courageous,” “Tough,” “Amazing”, “Hero,” “Kind.”
Local elected officials were also on hand to thank the first responders, including Carver County Commissioner Tom Workman, State Rep. Kelly Morrison, State Rep. Greg Boe, State Sen. David Osmek, and U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips.
“It was really cool,” Zydowsky said. “It was really heartfelt and it was especially meaningful to have the kids there. I was touched. It shows the city is super supportive of its first responders.”
“People don’t usually call us to say something positive,” Lt. Pearce said. “Usually they call us because they’re in situations where they’re not happy. So this was appreciated from our end, to hear, “We appreciate what you do.”
Chanhassen Fire Chief Don Johnson said that while he often hears positive remarks from the City Council when he attends meetings and gives his monthly fire report, “It was nice to have the firefighters hear it themselves from our local and state officials. I heard several comments about the presentation from the elementary school students. That was pretty special.”
This was the first time the City Council held a First Responders Appreciation Night, according to Mayor Elise Ryan. She owed the idea to several contributing factors from the past year, including the Mayor for a Day contest winner letters, and conversations she’d had with both Carver County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Lance Pearce and Fire Chief Johnson. They talked about the mental toll of being a First Responder, and “ there has been much shared on a national level about the increased rate of suicide because of the daily challenging situations they face,” Ryan said by email. “I felt very strongly that our Sheriff’s deputies and Fire Department deserve a night solely dedicated to recognition, gratitude, thanks, and appreciation for their service and sacrifice.”
Ryan contacted all the elected officials and received immediate, overwhelming support to participate with the exception of Sen. Scott Jensen who had another commitment. Ryan asked her friend Laura Allen, on the Chanhassen Elementary PTO, to have some of the students write something or say something at the meeting. Allen and the students made the signs and also put together a book of thank you notes for Fire Chief Johnson and Lt. Pearce. “This portion of the night was clearly the highlight!
The pinning ceremony was also special, Ryan said, because she was able to have Amelia Wagner and Emme Rouse, winners of the ”Mayors for a Day” essay contest earlier this year, participate in a mayoral role by handing out pins and shaking hands. “It also gave me a chance to individually, on behalf of Council, shake the deputies and firefighters hands and thank them for their service,” Ryan said. “‘Community’ was one of my goals as mayor,” Ryan said. “The evening was the epitome of community coming together to thank the incredible and selfless work our first responders do each and everyday.”