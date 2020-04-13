The Chanhassen City Council will conduct its meetings virtually, beginning this evening with its 7 p.m. council meeting. There will be no council workshop meeting preceding the council meeting.
using a Zoom virtual webinar service. Virtual council meetings will take place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to practice social distancing. According to the city's website, all city council meetings will be hosted online until further notice.
The City Council will be using a Zoom virtual webinar service which will be embedded in the normal live streaming broadcast of City Council meetings. Some council members may also be present in the council chambers.
How to view meetings
Beginning April 13, 2020, City Council meetings will only be available to the public online. To watch a live stream of the meeting, tune in to Mediacom Cable Channel 107.2 or watch on the city’s website at www.ci.chanhassen.mn.us/agendas. A recording of the meeting will be available the following day. The public may also attend council meetings in the city council chambers.
Comment via email
If you have a question or comment for the City Council to address, you can submit an email up to 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. Please remember to include your name and address for the record. City staff will undertake reasonable efforts to have public comments delivered to the Mayor prior to the meeting. The Mayor will address these comments and questions during the Visitor Presentations portion of the agenda.