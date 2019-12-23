Chanhassen firefighters responded to two fires within 24 hour on Sunday, Dec. 22 in Chanhassen.
The first call came at 5:12 a.m. for a duplex cabin fire at the Brookside Motel and Campground, 780 Flying Cloud Drive. Firefighters were called out again at 9:01 p.m. to a two-alarm fire in a fourplex at the 7000 block of Pima Lane.
Brookside Motel
A neighbor heard the smoke alarms go off in a duplex cabin at the Brookside Motel. She alerted the occupants, who were able to exit the duplex cabin in time, although one occupant burned a hand, according to Chanhassen Fire Chief Don Johnson.
According to Johnson, the doors of the duplex remained open after the occupants escaped, which allowed the fire to spread quickly. “It was fully involved by the time we got there,” Johnson said.
By the time firefighters arrived from Chanhassen, with mutual aid from the Chaska, Eden Prairie and Victoria fire departments, the structure was a total loss. According to Johnson, there was enough space between the cabins so other units were not in danger of catching fire. Firefighters were able to clear the area by 8 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Chanhassen Fire Marshall Don Nutter.
On March 17, 2014, Chanhassen firefighters were called to the Brookside for a single cabin fire. The cabin’s occupant, Roger Ortloff, 83, died in the fire, marking the city’s first fire fatality in 25 years.
Ortloff had lived in the cabin at Brookside for 15 years. The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire may have been caused by a space heater or some other electrical malfunction.
Brookside is owned by Skip Cook, and the property consists of one rental home, six cabins and an assortment of trailer homes.
Pima Lane
Chanhassen firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a fourplex on the 7000 block of Pima Lane at 9:01 p.m. Sunday. Although the fire started in the unit’s basement, it required firefighters to work two levels of the unit.
Mutual aid was provided by Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, Victoria, Chaska and Excelsior.
The Pima Lane resident called 911 when she noticed smoke coming from the basement. The fire damage was contained to only one unit of the fourplex, Johnson said, displacing only the reporting resident.
The fire caused extensive damage to the floor joists and the kitchen area. The occupants of the other three units were allowed to return after firefighters mitigated smoke and carbon dioxide from the building. Nutter is investigating the source of the fire.
“We were able to get to Pima quickly and got the fire knocked down,” Johnson said. The occupant was relocated to a family member’s residence.