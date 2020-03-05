The Chanhassen Historical Society will be able to use the Historic Village Hall in downtown Chanhassen for two years, once a contract is drawn up, outlining the details of the agreement with the city. At the Feb. 24 work session, Mayor Elise Ryan and City Manager Todd Gerhardt recommended to City Council that it allow the CHS to use the building in order to “prime the pump,” and assist the CHS in its programming, marketing and fundraising efforts.
At the CHS’s last appearance at a city work session last fall, the council asked the group to put together a proposal outlining how much it could pay for the building’s utilities cost and upkeep. It also asked the CHS to provide a revenue-raising marketing plan.
The CHS proposed paying $2,000 a year to the city for use of the building and splitting the cost of utilities, for a trial period of two years. After the two years, the City Council will review the CHS’s progress in generating enough revenue that will make the society self-sustaining.
“Old Village Hall is sitting there empty,” Gerhardt said. “From experience, it’s much better to maintain buildings when they are occupied. The historical society has shown a great effort in trying to come up with as much as they could provide and still provide services they want to provide back to the community in marketing our history, gathering our history and documenting that history. My recommendation is to accept the proposal of $2,000 a year plus maintenance for a two-year period. And to enter into a rental agreement based on those terms.”
Ryan met with CHS President Paula Atkins, providing the council’s feedback, that the CHS “come up with some plan that shows you can raise some money and support the costs of operating this building.”
The city provided the CHS with fees which Atkins reviewed with her board.
“We’ve got its commitment and they are willing to split the costs,” Ryan said. “They know the seriousness of our concern, that this is not a freebie but a partnership. They would like to utilize the space and store artifacts, showcase them and use that space rather than have it sit empty.”
Based on the council’s approval, Ryan would direct Greg Sticha, Chanhassen finance director, to draw up an agreement with the CHS. It would be reviewed in two years to make sure the CHS fundraising operations are still moving forward and reevaluate the partnership at that time.
Councilor Bethany Tjornhom said she “was all in. And, I’m going to ask them (CHS) to be all in too. I want to see a great historical society. I want to take my grandchildren there and have it be a great place to go to. To be something that we can be proud of. We have a lot of things we can be proud of. It’s just waiting for that story to be told.”
Councilor Jerry McDonald was more reluctant though he understood the significance of a good historical society.
“I’m not quite all in yet,” McDonald said. “I understand the significance of a good historical society, but … we’re asking that the taxpayers subsidize the building. I want to see a way that they will eventually be able to sustain the building and the organization without any benefit from us, or very, very little from us. This is the step in the right direction.”
Ryan said the council will have an opportunity to review the contract before moving forward.
“We will communicate to the CHS,” Ryan said, “that the council’s hope is that after two years, they are a self sustaining organization.”