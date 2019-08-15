The city of Chanhassen is seeking public input on a study about how best to access, preserve, and enjoy the newly acquired 100-acre park preserve located northwest of Lake Ann.
Upon completion of extensive negotiations with Lennar, the city is fulfilling a 50-year plan to preserve the forests and wetlands located between Lake Ann and Lake Lucy, according to a press release.
On June 10, the Chanhassen City Council commissioned a feasibility study for "Trail Concepts and Natural Resource Inventory" and hired the consulting firm HKGi to lead these planning efforts. The Chanhassen Park and Recreation Commission will be guiding the study and a public comment period is the first step.
A concept park plan developed in 2018 includes natural resource preservation and trails throughout the park. It is based on the goals and findings of the City’s Comprehensive Plan and the City’s Park System Plan. The key principles for the use of this property are:
- Continue trails around Lake Ann to allow for an eventual loop.
- Preserve the land as a valued natural area in Chanhassen.
- Connect residents with nature, trails, and parks.
- Protect the ecological functioning (habitat, water quality) of the site.
- Celebrate Lake Ann, Lake Lucy, and this property as community amenities.
The city would like community feedback regarding what you would like to see in the park preserve.
A survey has been developed to aid in receiving feedback from the community. It is available online through August at the following link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/ChanLakeAnn.
For more information or questions, contact Todd Hoffman, Park and Recreation director, at 952-227-1129 or by email at thoffman@ci.chanhassen.mn.us.